Pr Islamabad - Iqra University Islamabad Campus, in collaboration with Capital Development Authority (CDA), kicked off plantation drive 2017 with a simple ceremony held at the Sylvan Park in Islamabad Monday. Iqra University students, faculty members, and senior officials from CDA planted more than 200 saplings at the park.

The basic purpose of the campaign was to create awareness amongst the general public about the protection and conservation of forests and the fragile ecosystem.

Students and faculty members of Islamabad Campus enthusiastically participated in the activity organised by university’s Eco-Club.

The simple ceremony was graced by CDA Director for Parks Ghezwan Shamshad on behalf of CDA who facilitated the participants of the drive with tools, saplings, and water bowser.

Dr Muhammad Islam, Dean of the Islamabad Campus, welcomed the guests and thanked the CDA for all-out support.

Dr Islam said, “The sole purpose of plantation drive is to keep the surrounding clean, green and pollution-free, in addition to resisting global warming and adverse effects of climate change.”

The activity started with a brief orientation about the plantation, followed by a lecture by Ghezwan Shamshad.

CDA official stressed the importance of plantation and its benefits. He added, “We must acquire the basic knowledge about what kind of plants make up our ecosystem and how we should take care of these plants.”

Dr Islam added that besides students and teachers every individuals of the society should play their due role in the programme for the preservation and protection of climate and important resources of forestry and wildlife. The Dean said that Iqra University had initiated a comprehensive campaign and activities, including seminars and lectures, to create awareness among the masses to protect and revive trees, plants and other green resources. The plantation drive concluded with an important lesson on responsible citizenship. Heads of teaching departments, sectional heads, faculty members and a number of students were present on the occasion. The participants were also sensitised about the major impacts of deforestation, and the importance of plantation.