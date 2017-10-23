Islamabad - Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has invited foreign experts to teach its PhD students through e-Learning system. The experts include Prof Rory, Athabasca University, Canada, Prof KC LI, Open University of Hong Kong, Prof Cable Green, Ohio State University and Prof Minna Holopainen from San Jose State University, USA, a press release said here on Sunday. This is the part of lecture series, undertaken by the University to update students about the new developments in their relevant disciplines.

The University’s Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui has laid special emphasis on up-gradation of the academic study particularly at the MPhil and PhD-level that could meet the international standard.

The University has also decided to gradually adopt an online mode of education to run its PhD and MPhil programs. As per the approved plan, students of the higher classes will get their study material through electronic or digital devices (CDC) instead of printed form.

There are about nineteen PhD programs which would be shifted to online system by the end of this year. Similarly, efforts are being made to shift the MPhil programs to the online system by the end of next year. In all, there are 32 MPhil programs in different disciplines. According to Dr Zahid Majeed, Coordinator Online Learning, the foreign experts would deliver lectures through online learning management system (LMS). The Department of Special Education has planned a week-long lecture series for the purpose. The experts will also educate the students on eLearning/Online, OERs, MOOCs, Open Text Book, COIL and e-Tutoring system. All the faculty members and the PhD students have been invited to attend the lectures that will start from October 23. The Learning sessions will be daily from 9 am to 1030 am until October 27.