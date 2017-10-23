Islamabad - The 7th Islamic Conference of Environment Ministers (ICEM) will discuss the adoption of a guidance document on green cities for climate change adaptation. The conference, to be held in Morocco’s capital Rabat on October 25-26 with the participation of ministers of environment from the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), seeks to circulate the document among the OIC countries, to be used as a guide in the preparation of relevant national plans. The document calls for sustainable urban planning to be a priority in the development policies of the OIC member states. It also calls for working on legal measures for green construction projects and increasing the capacity of existing cities for climate change adaptation.

Speaking to the OIC Union of News Agencies, Director General of the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO) Dr Abdulaziz Al-Tuwaijri said, “Member states vary in their response to the project of Green Cities. However, there is a general conviction on the practical feasibility of this important project.” He added that the document includes the characteristics of making the cities smart green. It also includes general guidelines, standards and indicators for the development of cities according to green and sustainable measures, and upgrading the traditional cities to adopt the characteristics of the green cities.