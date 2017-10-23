Two bike-lifters arrested

ISLAMABAD :The anti-car lifting cell of Islamabad police have arrested two bike-lifters and recovered 10 motorcycles as well as fake registration books from them, a police spokesman said on Sunday.

According to details, Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Sajid Kiani assigned the task to SP (Investigations) Zeeshan Haider to trace the motorcycle-lifters and check the crime. Following his directions, a team apprehended two motorcycle lifters identified as Sohail and Sajid Khan and recovered 10 stolen motorcycles as well as fake registration books from their possession.

A case has been registered against them at Aabpara police station and further investigation is underway. During interrogation, the accused confessed to stealing bikes from different areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Attock districts. Further investigation is underway and the police are hopeful for more recovery from them. Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent of Islamabad Traffic Police, Malik Matloob Ahmad has said that protection of road-users is the top priority of the police. He said that during the last 10 days, over 7000 challan tickets were issued to the motorcyclists who were on the road without helmets. Special squads of Islamabad Traffic Police have been deployed on various highways of Islamabad and the citizens are being educated as well as the legal action continues against the violators.

In this regard, Islamabad Traffic Police, earlier, informed about the advantages and disadvantages of wearing helmets to both drivers of motorcycles and its riders. Special awareness campaign of Safety has launched on various highways one month ago. He said this campaign was started on squares and various highways of Islamabad, which includes Kashmir Highway, Express Highway, Faisal Avenue, Marriott, 9th Avenue. The SSP further said that besides legal proceedings, information is being provided to motorcycle drivers and users. –STAFF REPORTER

Gulalai disqualification: EC to announce decision today

ISLAMABAD: A decision about Election Commission’s (EC) Reference against the disqualification of Ayesha Gulalai filed by Imran Khan will be announced today (Monday).ON the other hand, the hearing of the case of defected leader of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Zia Afridi will be held today.According to the cause list issued by the Election Commission, Reference against KP MPA Ziaullah Afridi sent by Imran Khan will be heard today (Monday).–Online

PTDC to set up decorative fountain in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) is planning to establish a Fountain in federal capital for the entertainment of people. An official of PTDC told APP that the fountain would be decorated with cultural monument and sculpture of celebrities. –APP

He said that PTDC has started work for acquiring land for the project to provide recreational point to the visitors of capital city.

A fountain is a piece of architecture which pours water into a basin or jets it into the air for a decorative effect. Fountains are used to decorate city parks and squares; to honour individuals or events; for recreation and for entertainment. The musical fountain combines moving jets of water, coloured lights and recorded music, controlled by a computer, for dramatic effects. Drinking Fountain provides clean drinking water in public buildings, parks and public spaces.