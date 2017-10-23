Islamabad - Students enrolled in PhD, MS, M Phil and Masters and under-graduate at public sector universities can apply for Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme (Phase IV and V) till November 15, 2017.

According to the official source, the date for registration was extended from September 30 to November 15 to facilitate a maximum number of students.

The special quota is reserved for students enrolled in 2-year and three-year DAE programme at Government Colleges of Technology as well as students of FA/FSC, BA/BSC, MA/MSC of public sector graduate and postgraduate colleges located in FATA and ICT quota is also reserved for disabled students.

The PM Laptop Scheme initiative was launched to enhance the scope of research and quality education in the country and increase access to information technology, the official source said. Pakistani students and students from Indian Occupied Kashmir studying in Pakistan’s public sector institutions, degree awarding institutions duly recognized by HEC, are advised to register or update their profiles online. Prime Minister Laptop Scheme was launched in 2013-14 with an initial target to procure and distribute 100,000 laptops amongst the students studying in Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir. HEC was given the responsibility to devise the mechanism of distribution of 100,000 laptops after procurement through open competitive bidding. On the directives of the then Prime Minister, the government has initiated a national programme for distribution of laptops to young and bright students studying in public sector higher education institutions (HEIs) across the country and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.