Islamabad - Untreated water samples of Rawal Lake were collected by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and analysed at Water Quality Control Cell, Central Engineering Laboratory (MQC) Directorate Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI).

The water was reported unfit for human consumption due to the presence of bacteria. Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR), a Research and Development (R&D) organisation working under the aegis of Ministry of Science and Technology, collected water samples from Rawal Lake during the crisis highlighted by fish mortality in the lake and analyzed those samples in its National Water Quality Laboratory (NWQL).

The water in Rawal Lake was found unfit for drinking purpose due to presence of turbidity and bacterial contamination. However, the water sample taken on the same date after treatment by water and sanitation agency (WASA) was analysed at NWQL, PCRWR and found fit for human consumption, an official of PCRWR informed APP.

The raw water always has contamination of water which is being treated before distribution, a spokesperson of PRCWR informed when asked. She said solid waste, germs, bacteria, microbiological contamination and solid waste management are found in lake water.

But, the water is being treated properly through purification plants removing all impurities making it fit for consumption then distributed to the capital city.

However, she added there is a dire need to educate people not to throw solid waste in the streams and the water entered into the lake should be treated before adding it to Rawal Lake for securing aquatic life and health of people from nearby communities who use the use the untreated water for swimming or washing purpose.