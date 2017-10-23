Islamabad - The up-gradation of schools infrastructure is in full swing in Islamabad Capital Territory to make them model educational institutions in the country.

In the first phase, 22 schools have been upgraded. An amount of Rs3.28 billion will be spent on the renovation of 200 more schools in the second phase.

Talking to APP, educationist and heads of different schools and colleges told APP that a comprehensive program for improving standards of education has been launched in two phases.

The teachers further said that classrooms, well-equipped labs, playing field, clean drinking facility, toilet rooms, titles fitting, flooring and teachers training etc.

The reforms programme aimed at providing advanced facilities and mainly focused on enriching standard of educational institutions in Islamabad.

Vice Principal of Islamabad Model School G-7/4 Tasleem Akhtar, Principal of Islamabad Model School G-6/2 Ghazala Basher Khan and Principal of Islamabad Model School G-9/1 Ikhtiar Ud-Din Khattak said that enrolment in schools is increasing gradually as the government is improving facilities at educational institutions.

They further said that development of infrastructure is encouraging and it will boost up the education sector, adding that current scheme reveals the commitment and sincerity towards education.

The officials of Capital Administration and Development (CADD) said in the second phase of renovation and rehabilitation of physical infrastructure of 200 educational institutions under PMERP was under process.

He said that to overcome transport shortage, the remaining 130 buses will be handed over to them as and when procurement process of buses/coasters is complete.