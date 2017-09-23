Islamabad-Roots Flagship Millennium Campus I-9/3, Islamabad in collaboration with the United States Education Foundation Program organised an important visit of 19 universities from the United States of America USA.

The universities included University of Evansville, NYU Tandon School of Engineering, Depauw University, Hiram College, Albion College, Merrimack College, Point Park University, Siena College, University of Missouri, Northern Arizona University, Colorado State University, Minerva Schools at KGI, University of South Dakota, McNeese University, Central Washington University, St Cloud State University, Ohio Wesleyan University, Murray State University, and Stony Brook university.

The representatives talked and briefed Millennials about the global opportunities and scholarships within their respective institutions.

The session was quite productive and interesting for all Roots Millennium Schools’ students. All the representatives of the universities addressed the students sharing the opportunities of higher education in the United States.

This was followed by an interactive session in which the students and the counsellors posed very pertinent questions regarding “study in USA”, scholarship opportunities, cultural difference, USA student visa and environment in USA universities.

The session was hosted by Chief Executive Roots Millennium Schools Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq TI, Director International Qualifications Madam Ayesha Ansar and Principal Madam Muneeze Muzzaffar. After the session CEO Faisal Mushtaq TI presented Mementos to the representatives of all universities as a token of appreciation for adding to the pride of Millennium Campus I-9/3 Islamabad by attending and sharing such brilliant opportunities with the students.

Roots Millennium Schools (RMS) is a global school/college committed to meeting the needs and ambitions of a diverse range of students by providing challenging academic programs underpinned by innovative research, scholarship and professional practice. At Millennium Schools and College, students are taught to dream, to aspire for heights of excellence and build their lives on the belief “Sharing is the essence of human relationship.

RMS teach the essential values of humanity, and these dreams turn into reality when Millennials break all world records and score top positions in the world in all national and international examinations, receive admission offers in the top national and international universities with full scholarship in the disciplines of social sciences, arts, technology and engineering programmes at world top universities including MIT, Oxford, Cambridge, Yale, Princeton, Harvard, Columbia, Yale, Cornell, Dartmouth, NYU, Hong Kong University, Mount Holyoke Reed, Wellesley College, Boston University, Bilkent University, Stetson University, Drake University, University of Rhode Island, Amherst, LSE, UCL, Kings College, Agha Khan, Manchester, GIK, LUMS, IBA, UET and many more.