Rawalpindi-The education wing of City Traffic Police (CTP) along with students and teachers of a private college has set up an awareness camp about traffic rules and road safety, a spokesperson said on Friday.

The awareness camp was established following the directions of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Chaudhry Yusaf Ali Shahid, he said. According to him, the Education Wing of CTP along with teachers and students of Modern College of Commerce and Sciences has set up an awareness camp at Shalimar Chowk on the Mall.

He said the wing and the students have distributed pamphlets and broachers among the road users and motorists to create awareness about traffic rules and road safety.

He said CTO Yousaf Ali Shahid, in a message, directed the road users to observe traffic signs, signals and other traffic rules and regulations to avert road mishaps. He also directed the education wing to arrange lectures, seminars, walks, radio programs and use another medium to spread awareness among the commuters about traffic rules and road safety.

He said that one-wheeling has been banned by the Punjab government and parents should restrain their children from showing stunts on the roads. He said rash driving could prove fatal. CTO also directed wardens to take stern action against the owners of vehicles and motorcycles plying without authorized number plates. The citizens should obey traffic rules and to avoid parking vehicles and motorcycles in no parking zones, he said.