Islamabad-Cyber Crime Unit of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has received 7992 complaints relating to cyber crimes in around 10 months and investigations are underway to finalise these complaints. The FIA has been designated as investigation agency for taking cognizance under promulgation of Prevention Electronic Crime Act (PECA), 2016. Cyber Crime Unit, National Response Centre for Cyber Crime (NR3C) is currently operating in Pakistan with its five Cyber Crime Police Stations along with digital forensic laboratory in Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta.

Sources at Interior Division while highlighting steps taken by the present government to control cyber crimes on Friday said in order to facilitate the public, FIA has introduced complaint reporting system, through which complaint can be accepted through phone, email or online website.

Cyber crime, being transnational crime, demands an extensive cooperation among countries, specifically with United States, for evidence collection and effective prosecution.

Under Section 42 of PECA, efforts are underway to seek assistance from the US based Digital Companies, through Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty or International Cyber- Crime Convention.

Cyber-crime, being digital crime, also demands an extensive knowledge and expertise in field of network and information security, the sources said and added for this reason, FIA has imparted trainings and conducted workshop on recent digital threats to its Investigators and Forensic Experts.