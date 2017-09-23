ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Interior Talal Chaudhry Friday demanded to make public the reports of all commissions, which still have to see light of the day, in the wake of the court’s decision to make public the Judicial Inquiry Report on Model Town Tragedy.

Talking to reporters in Islamabad, Talal Chaudhry demanded to make public reports of all commissions that have not been disclosed by the state till yet. He was referring to the Abbottabad Commission Report on the killing of Al-Qaeda Leader Osama Bin Laden and Justice Hamoodur Rahman Commission Report besides other reports.

The minister said that Justice Baqir Ali Najfi Inquiry Report on Model Town Incident carried no legal value but would only provide a chance to political parties of point scoring. He was commenting on the other day’s decision of the Lahore High Court (LHC).

He said FIR and trial had already been conducted through the Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in the case and the legal and constitutional value of ATC was more than the commission.

"We cannot give importance to the commission report over trail of ATC and a judicial report cannot be presented as a proof", he said.

He said two FIRs were already registered on Model Town incident and whatever action was required had been taken by the government. "No one can be punished over this report", he added.

Talal Chaudhry said such precedents were being set in this case which have never witnessed so far in the history of the country.

Through playing such tactics, Talal Chaudhry said, negative elements, through their “fake” politics, wanted to derail the progress of country as well as the mega development project of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He while criticising some TV anchors said that these spin doctors already knew about the court proceedings. They said that Hudaibiya Paper Mills case will be re-opened and the same happened. They used to say that the court will take action on this application and similar action is taken, he alleged and added that Sharif family was being victimised as it was the focus of all actions.–Staff Reporter