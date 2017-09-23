ISLAMABAD - The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) will soon hold a meeting with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to raise party reservations about the sixth population census and its provisional results.

A senior party MNA wishing not to be named said that the MQM delegation led by Farooq Sattar will hold the meeting with the prime minister after the premier returns from New York, where he is attending the United Nations General Assembly session.

The MQM has rejected the sixth population census results especially related to urban areas of Sindh. According to provisional census results, Sindh has 47.886 million people, which is 23 percent of the total population of the country. Its population grew by 57.3 percent during the last 19 years.

The MQM lawmakers even claimed that census teams did not visit some areas of Karachi and the party raised an objection to the modus operandi adopted by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics to collect figures.

The MQM lawmakers have also staged walkouts from National Assembly expressing reservations over the census result. “The party will raise its concerns with the prime minister and request to consider their reservations,” said MQM lawmaker.

The MQM has also supported the ruling party in Senate on ‘The Election Bill, 2017’. This bill will pave the way for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to become the president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz. Earlier, the MQM-P despite being in opposition supported the ruling party on the election of the leader of the house (prime minister) by withdrawing its candidate in support of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.





Our Staff Reporter