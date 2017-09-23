Islamabad-The National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) would train as many as 100,000 youths in the next month under Phase IV of the Prime Minister’s Youth Skill Development Programme.

An official of the NAVTTC told APP here Friday that batch-1 of Phase-IV would commence from October 25, next month in which the training will be imparted in 116 trades. He said that NAVTTC was making efforts to enhance the quality of training and bring it at par with international standards so that the local youth is well-equipped and easily secure jobs both at home and abroad.

He stressed that the industrial linkages should be strengthened so that our youth could easily get jobs upon completion of their training.

He said that in the next phase, students will be provided with on-the-job training at various industries so that they get hands-on experience.

Training 100,000 young boys and girls will, in fact, make a hundred thousand families financially stable which will contribute to the economic development of the country, he added.

Moreover, he said that National Skill Competitions under NAVTTC will be held on October 23 in Islamabad, in which winners of the provincial skills competitions will exhibit their skills in various trades.

Winners of each trade will be rewarded with a cash prize of Rs100, 000.