Islamabad-A Chevening Scholar from Pakistan has been awarded the ‘Saïd Prize’ – which is given to the best MBA student at Saïd Business School at the University of Oxford, a British High Commission statement said.

Kanza Azeemi received the respected award amongst her class of 327 students from 58 countries. Azeemi proceeded to the United Kingdom along with 80 other scholars from Pakistan in 2016 for a one year’s Master’s degree programme.

The respected Saïd Prize is awarded to one MBA student for outstanding academic excellence and contribution to the MBA program and the wider Oxford community.

Chevening Scholar Kanza Azeemi said, “Chevening has been an invaluable part of my MBA journey. Along with providing a robust community of talented individuals from across the world, the scholarship facilitates networking and community building through various events throughout the year.”

“The selection process for the scholarship was extremely rigorous, and I was honoured be a Chevening Scholar for my MBA at Saïd Business School, University of Oxford. During my programme, the Chevening staff provided continuous support for a comfortable stay in the UK, the scholarship enriched my experience by providing exposure to inspirational business leaders, and the Chevening community became a close-knit group of friends. I was constantly impressed by the personal and professional backgrounds of fellow scholars and inspired by their commitment to global challenges,” she said.

Kanza added, “I am humbled that I received the Said Prize as a Chevening scholar and hope that I can contribute to the community going forward.”

Addressing the audience at the Oxford University UK, Professor Peter Tufano spoke about the events which Kanza organised. He also acknowledged her position on the Dean’s Honor List. In addition, the talented student has also been nominated as the Co-Chair of the Women’s Leadership Oxford Business Network. Her role in this capacity shall be to promote gender equality besides supporting women in holding leadership positions. Chevening Scholarships are the UK Government’s global scholarship programme, funded mainly by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO).

Available in over 160 countries and territories, these scholarships support one-year master’s degrees in any subject and at any UK university.

Azeemi graduated from Lahore University of Management Sciences with a major in Economics (distinction) in 2013.