Islamabad-Peace is the utmost need of the humanity in the prevailing circumstances around the world where a clash of civilizations is tearing the societies apart, speakers said on International Peace Day the other day.

Universal Interfaith Peace Mission in collaboration with United Religions Initiative Multi CC organized a conference on United Nations International Day of Peace.

Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan, Jean-François Cautain, while stressing the need of peace in all spheres of life particularly on the political front as well as social and cultural fields and last but not the least among interfaith circles.

Cutain appreciated efforts of UIPM Chairman Allama Dr GR Chishti for the promotion of interfaith harmony by organising such a conference and seminars. “We support him and his organization, Universal Interfaith Peace Mission as today we are celebrating International Day of Peace (IDP) of United Nations,” he added.

Earlier in his welcome address, Dr Chishti said, “Although we are living in a modern world with many gadgets and facilities around us, the one thing we often forget is the danger of living in a world full of strife. The humanity is suffering everywhere; people all around the world are suffering especially the Muslims who are becoming victims of atrocities all around the world. “

In this situation, the United Nations International Day of Peace is a beacon light in a world full of conflicts. Although there are many organizations around the globe working for the peace such as United Religions Initiative and Parliament of the World Religions as well as Common World Movement, with each passing day the humanity is endangered through conflicts.

Dr Chisti further said that the problems faced by Muslim Ummah are due to misinterpretation of Holy Quran and Sunnah by some opportunist elements.

“We need a unanimous authoritative body of the Muslim world that can control the Islamic literature from being misconstrued. “We Muslims don’t have unanimous body or platform to tackle the issues arising out of a misinterpretation of the Holy Quran and teachings of Holy Prophet (peace be upon him) by the opportunists. We need to work on it,” he added.

Those who attended the conference included, Christine Chung, Officer of Human Rights Commission, Geneva, Chairman, National Commission for Human Rights Justice (R) Ali Nawaz Chohan, Malik Amjad Hussain Alvi, Interfaith Dialogue and Action Islamabad Director Dr Amineh Hoti, Dr. Seema of Bahai’ Faith, Bishop Aftab Anwar, Bishop Emanuel, Pastor Jamshaid, Pastor Iqbal Johan Mughal, Jibran Gill, and co-coordinator Miss Syeda Yasmin, Khurshid Malik, Saeed-ur-Rehman Siddique and Suneel Mehboob and others also addressed the conference.