Iislamabad-The Capital District Administration (CDA) has imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code to enforce a ban on pillion riding in the city for a period of 5 days. The sale of toy guns has also been banned for two months to avoid any threat to public peace and maintain law and order.

Two separate orders have been issued by the office of district magistrate ICT, Islamabad to enforce the ban. The order instructed to prohibit pillion riding from 6th of Muharram-ul-Haraam to 10th of Muharram-ul-Haraam (27 September to 1 October, 2017) on the account that certain pillion riders are likely to engage in violent activities aimed at disrupting peace during Muharram-ul-Haraam. The sale of toy guns has also been banned by the office of the district magistrate due to complaints from various quarters that toy guns appearing to be genuine are being sold in festivals in Islamabad. The shop owners have also been given verbal instructions, to avoid any unpleasant incident in the areas where key installations are situated and VVIP personalities and diplomats roam.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police along with contingents of Pakistan Rangers held a flag march with the aim of maintaining law and order in the city during Muharram-ul-Haraam.

The Flag march was held under the supervision of SP (Rural) zone Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer and SP I-Area Zone Liaqat Hayat Niazi and was participated by all SDPOs and SHOs of Rural and Industrial Area Zone, officials of Pakistan Rangers, Islamabad Traffic Police, Police Commandos, Rescue-15 police and police patrolling officials.