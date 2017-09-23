ISLAMABAD - A three-member Supreme Court bench will on Tuesday resume hearing on PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi’s petition seeking disqualification of PTI chief Imran Khan and General Secretary Jehangir Tareen in the foreign funding and assets’ concealment case.

The bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Umar Ata Bandial is conducting proceedings on Abbasi’s petition seeking the disqualification of Khan and Tareen as members of the National Assembly for concealing their sources of income as well as the foreign funds the party received over the years.

At the last hearing, PTI Anwar Mansoor Khan counsel had sought time from the court to furnish details of the foreign funding the party had received and where the money was spent.The court had given time with the direction that a complete record of the party’s foreign funding and its spending by the party should be furnished to the court.

Earlier, the apex court issued the roster for benches which would hear cases in the next week starting from Sept 25.

The bench number-1 comprises Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Faisal Arab; bench number-2 comprises Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan, Justice Qazi Faez Essa and Justice Ijazul Ahsan; bench number-3 comprises Justice Gulzar Ahmad, Justice Maqbool Baqir and Justice Mazhar Alam Miankhel; bench number-4 comprises Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and bench number 5 comprises Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Dost Mohammad Khosa.





Our Staff Reporter