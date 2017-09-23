Rawalpindi-The Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar Division Syed Ali has directed the police officers to adopt a three-layered security to frisk anyone entering the Imambargah and procession to avoid any untoward incident. He also ordered the officers to depute well-equipped cops to guard the processions and Majalis during Muharram ul Haram. “The cops should be deployed at some distance and are not allowed to stand together during security duty,” said SP.

The SP issued these directives to police officers after he was briefed on the security plan for Muharram at Taxila here on Friday. He was flanked by DSP Taxila Circle Sajid Gondal, Station House Officers (SHOs) Taxila Malik Yaar Muhammad and Yasir Rabbani.

He said the police officers should perform security duty with commitment and dedication as no slackness in this regard would be tolerated. He said the DSP and SHOs should deploy sharpshooters at all the vulnerable points to tackle any terror threat.

“The police officers should enhance patrolling in their respective areas and conduct intelligence-based search operations to overwhelm suspects and terrorists,” said SP Syed Ali.

He asked the officials to also keep the organisers of Imambargahs and Majalis updated on these points. Syed Ali said the parking lots should be set up at a good distance from the processions and Majalis. SP asked the police officers to check all the routes of processions and keep a vigil on suspected elements.