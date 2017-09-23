RAWALPINDI: A 15-day training session on Testing Indigenous Hydroponic Model concluded at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Friday.

This was the 5th training session and 45 farmers got training on Hydroponic Agriculture under the Punjab Government Project funded by Agriculture Development Bank to train the farmers on Hydroponics Technology. A total of 200 farmers from Pakistan will get training under this project. Prof Dr Rai Niaz Ahmad Vice Chancellor PMAS-AAUR was the chief guest while Dr Ghazanfar Ali Khan, Additional Secretary (Planning)

Agriculture Department, Government of the Punjab was the guest of honor at the concluding ceremony. The ceremony was also attended by deans, directors, and farmers. Prof Dr Rai Niaz Ahmad, in his address, said that intervention of hydroponic technology has leaped behind inventions in the field of agriculture. It is the best source of getting hygienic and up to mark and standard vegetables and fruits, he added.

He emphasized that farmers should practice this technology at domestic levels for expertise and expands their learning to the native areas in the fields so that everybody can enjoy the fruit of viable agriculture at every level, instead of limited persons or a specific class.

He assured that Hydroponic Technology would increase the production as well as incomes of the farmer and ultimately leads the country towards development and for the achievement of economic goals through foreign earnings. –Staff Reporter

Dr Ghazanfar Ali Khan, while addressing thanked and congratulated the PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor for the successful launching and completion of the project and for the achievement of targeted goals. He said the successful execution of this project has changed the game and expands the scope of agriculture from traditional to high-level modernised agriculture.”

He hoped that farmers would put in all efforts for the expansion of this technology at National levels for the development of the country and said, “The government has sufficient funds for the developmental and research projects but commitment and dedication for the successful execution of projects are needed for viable results.”

At the end, chief guest distributed certificates among the participants of the training.