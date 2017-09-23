Islamabad-Participation in a protest organised by the labor union cost two Capital Development Authority (CDA) officers their elevation as they have been reverted back to their previous posts after imposition of major penalty.

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has finalised 7 inquiries during the month of August. The inquiries were initiated against 13 officers and officials of the authority. Out of these 13, three officials have been exonerated, two employees have been given a major penalty, four have been awarded minor penalty while cases of four employees are still under process.

Riaz Khan (BPS-17), Assistant Director (E&DM) has been given major penalty i.e. reduction to lower post. A major penalty has also been imposed on Javed Masih, Operating Officer Chief Complaint Office i.e. reduction to lower post.

Both Riaz Khan and Javed Masih have been given major penalties in case No CDA-5(1) HRD-1/2017 about disciplinary proceedings regarding misconduct by attending a union protest.

According to the CDA officials, in case No 5 (219) HRD-1/2015 regarding disciplinary proceedings for keeping the personal file in own custody, Muhammad Naeem, Deputy Director Structure, CDA has been awarded minor penalty i.e. censure. In case No 5(18)HRD-1/2014 about inquiry regarding dismal state of affairs at the Parliament Lodges, Ijaz ul Hassan, Deputy Director (PL&H), CDA has been imposed minor penalty i.e. stoppage of five year increments.

Minor penalty i.e. withholding of promotion for one year has been imposed upon Ijaz Ul Hassan, the then Deputy Director in case No CDA-5(4)HRD-I/2014 about disobeying the order of Supreme Court of Pakistan regarding repatriation. Minor penalty i.e. censure has been imposed on Ijaz ul Hassan, the then Deputy Director in case No CDA-5(4) HRD-1/2014 about inquiry regarding the purchase of Heaters for Parliament Lodges.

Ashraf Mughal, Admin Officer, and Qalib Ali, Dealing Assistant (now in Admin Office) have been exonerated from the charges while proceedings against another accused will continue in case No CDA-5(291) HRD-1/2016 in an inquiry regarding bogus plots business in the name of affectees. Muhammad Shafiq surveyor EM-I, CDA has been exonerated from the charges in case No CDA-5(13) HRD-1/2013 regarding allotment/transfer of plot No 328, Chak Shahzad Islamabad.

