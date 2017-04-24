Islamabad-Building Control Section (BCS) of Capital Development Authority (CDA) has issued approvals for 87 building plans, 82 completion certificates and 166 cases of NOCs/ commercialization charges/additional charges during the month of March, 2017. Building Control Section received Rs 14.7 million as fee for above mentioned heads during month of March.

This information was shared with Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman, CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz during monthly BCS review meeting.

Meeting was held at CDA headquarters on Sunday under the chairmanship of Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman CDA.

Senior Officers of the Authority attended the meeting. Director BCS during the meeting further briefed that BCS-I Section approved 25 cases approval of building plans during the month of March.

Similarly, during the same month 18 cases for completion of certificates and 52 cases commercialization charges/NOCs were also approved by BCS-I section. BCS-I Section therefore received Rs 14.03 million during March against above said approvals.

The meeting was briefed that BCS-II Section of Building Control Section approved 16 cases of completion certificates during month of March and received Rs 65.5 million as fee. Similarly 58 cases of building plans were approved against receipt of Rs 367,950.

BCS-II section approved 64 cases of commercialization charges/NOC and received around Rs 7 million during March. Collectively, BCS-II Section received amount of around Rs 8 during the month of March. Director BCS further informed the meeting that BCS-III Section issued 16 completion certificates during the month of March and received Rs 653,342.

Similarly, BCS-III approved 50 building plans and received Rs 166,760 as fee. BCS-III Section, in 24 cases of commercialization charges/NOCs received an amount of Rs3.6 million as fee. BCS-III received amount of Rs 4.48 million collectively during March.