Rawalpindi-The most awaited movie of 2017 ‘The Fate of the Furious’, the next sequel of the “Fast and Furious” series, released across Pakistan on April 14th.

After wiping out Ian Shaw and his crew, Dominic Toretto and his friends return to the US to resume their peaceful lives...or so they think...as a mysterious old man is now on the hunt for Dominic and his crew.

So now the team must once again go behind the wheel to stop this man and his sinister group of the most talented street racers ever. This time, Dominic and his crew will have to pull out all the stops in order to defeat their greatest foe ever.

The ‘Fate and the Furious’ film, with Charlize Theron as a super villain who puts Vin Diesel under her thumb, is a dazzling action spectacle that proves this franchise is far from out of gas.

The ‘Fast and the Furious’ films, started off as drag-race movies but morphed, over time, into an outlandishly extravagant genre all their own, one with just enough heart — and, yes, mind — to make the stunts and velocity seem like something larger: a pure expression of character.

If this series, over the last 16 years, has taught us anything, it’s that just when you think it’s about to run out of gas, it gets outfitted with an even more elaborate fuel-injection system. And that’s never been truer than it is of the eighth film in the series, “The Fate of the Furious,” which may just be the most spectacular one yet.

The release of the movie at the Cinegold Plex and The Arena Cinema was a huge event, one that was not to be missed. Both the events did not just offer screening of the movie, it offered much more. The events were carefully planned to keep the public fully engaged and excited about the film. The décor itself was a sight to see, it was based on the revolution that took place throughout the series.

“The Arena has always done great events and they have always promoted Pakistani and International movies in Pakistan” said Umair Jaswal (Famous rockstar of Pakistan).

The cars from the series were used as props, and to make the event more exquisite, a few of the most elite celebrities were there to promote the film. The crowd was ecstatic about the presence of the celebrities; they agreed with their favourite celebrity and had a positive feedback about the film as well.

The series already has a huge fan base so it was a challenge to meet the expectations, but the film more than satisfied them. “Fast & the furious movie has always been my favourite and this one is MUST WATCH,” stated Maria Unera Fatima Qureshi (Nescafe Basement Singer) at the Grand Premiere of Cinegold Plex.

Highlights of the events were the grand red carpet reception which led into a theme based on 8; there were 8 models present, bringing glamour to the scene, 8 cars which were used to recreate the scenes from the entire series, and a local DJ, who did an excellent job of creating an atmosphere to match the launch. The ambiance attracted the crème dele crème of the twin cities. The grand premiere was executed by Constantine PR. The team put in a lot of hard work and dedication making it as usual, one of a kind. The fans could not stop talking about how much they appreciated the efforts. The cars from each series were displayed and had the full attention of the crowd. Constantine PR always fulfils their promise of bringing something new and different to the public.