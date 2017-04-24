Islamabad-Ministry of Climate Change has initiated a project at a cost of Rs 3.652 billion in all four provinces and regions through which plantation of 100 million new trees is being undertaken for period 2016-21.

The project called “Revival of Forestry Resources in Pakistan” has been initiated under Prime Minister’s `Green Pakistan Programme (PMGPP).

Listing steps taken by present government to coordinate and provide guidelines to provincial governments to increase forest cover in the country, official sources on Sunday said biannual inter-ministerial and inter-provincial meetings are arranged for spring and monsoon tree planting campaigns and coordinated at national level.

On direction of Prime Minister, the National Forest Policy has been prepared in consultation with provinces and stakeholders, which inter alia includes broader guidelines for forest protection and to enhance forest cover. The policy has been approved in-principle by Council of Common Interests.

Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation (REDD+) is a new innovative mechanism under which, after meeting international standards, entities that protect and develop forests are rewarded by cash compensation for carbon stored in trees. It is envisaged that national strategy on REDD+ shall provide mechanism for national coordination to increase forest cover in the country.

Regarding mechanism devised by the government to ensure proper implementation of said guidelines, with reference to forests, the sources said biannual inter-ministerial and inter-provincial meetings chalk out mechanism for proper implementation of countrywide tree planting campaigns.

The federal government has constituted National Steering Committee on Green Pakistan Programme, having representation of provinces to ensure smooth implementation of programme while

National Steering Committee on Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation (REDD+) was also formed, having representation of provinces to guide and ensure proper implementation of the project.