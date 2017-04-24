Islamabad-Eye specialists on Sunday warned the citizens not to use poor quality UV sunglasses which may harm and create long term vision defects.

Talking to a private news channel, Professor Dr Khalid Wahid said that sunglasses or goggles are a form of protective eye wears meant to prevent bright and high energy light from damaging or discomforting the eyes.

Many people are complaining of eye problems after using substandard goggles on roads. According to the doctor these poor quality sunglasses or goggles are the basic reason for causing several eye infections and refractive errors. He further explained that Ill effects of using poor quality of sunglasses can cause eye irritation, tears in eyes, visual distortion, headache, blurred vision etc, said eye specialist. Motorists as well as pedestrians are wearing shades to protect their eyes from scorching summer heat.

But a majority of the motorists prefer cheap shades sold by hawkers at a cheaper price which does not have polarization, UVA and UVB filters, Dr said.

“Wearing full dark sunglasses will increase pressure on eyes and as a result pupil opens up by half mm to 5mm to catch the proper vision and which also allows dangerous UVA and UVB light rays into eyes which may damage them,” eye expert said.

There are some other long-term effects like Pinguecula, a yellow fatty deposit on white part of the eye and short-time damage but not in all cases, he added.

It is better not to wear shades instead of wearing cheap glasses, Dr mentioned. Many customers while choosing sunglasses prefer style, colour and brand name to quality of glasses while the economical rate is also a matter of attraction. Eye specialist highlighted, a qualified Ultra Violet (UV) filtering sunglasses require good transparency of vision that do not affect the visual material while low quality material glasses result in visual distortion, such as headaches, dizziness, blurred vision and other symptoms.

Meanwhile, skin specialists Dr Naeem Iqbal has said excessive sweating and excessive sun exposure are major reason behind skin diseases in summer weather. Various skin aliments like heat rashes, fungal disease, prickly heat and acnes (pimples) have increased 50 per cent in hot weather. He informed that uses of detergents and substandard cosmetics products also cause different skin diseases among women.

Some skin diseases have automatically increased in summer; therefore, people should adopt preventive measures in this regard, he urged to citizens while talking to a private news channel.

Dr said the masses to adopt healthy lifestyle habits in personnel life like using hygienic food, remaining clean, using separate towel, wearing light colour dress and consuming fresh water to avoid seasonal skin diseases.

Women and men should apply sun block creams or lotions to avoid severity of weather, he mentioned. He advised to avoid direct exposure to sunlight, avoid having spicy foods and applying substandard cosmetics products. The public to strengthen their immune system, wear comfortable clothes, and take regular baths. It is also good to use an antibacterial soap to fight bacteria.

“Use an anti-bacterial soap, to wash out germs, virus, bacteria, and fungus from your body,” Dr said.