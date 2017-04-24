Islamabad-Skin Specialists Dr Naeem Iqbal has said excessive sweating and excessive sun exposure are major reason behind skin diseases in summer weather.

Various skin aliments like heat rashes, fungal disease, prickly heat and acnes (pimples) have increased 50 per cent in hot weather.

He informed that uses of detergents and substandard cosmetics products also cause different skin diseases among women.

Some skin diseases have automatically increased in summer; therefore, people should adopt preventive measures in this regard, he urged to citizens while talking to a private news channel.

Dr said the masses to adopt healthy lifestyle habits in personnel life like using hygienic food, remaining clean, using separate towel, wearing light colour dress and consuming fresh water to avoid seasonal skin diseases.

Women and men should apply sun block creams or lotions to avoid severity of weather, he mentioned.

He advised to avoid direct exposure to sunlight, avoid having spicy foods and applying substandard cosmetics products. The public to strengthen their immune system, wear comfortable clothes, and take regular baths. It is also good to use an antibacterial soap to fight bacteria.

“Use an anti-bacterial soap, to wash out germs, virus, bacteria, and fungus from your body,” Dr said.