Islamabad-The Millennium University College (TMUC), Islamabad organized the Graduation Ceremony 2017 to honor students, staff and faculty of the University of LondonUoL and BTEC Edexcel qualifications on Friday here at TMUC Sector H-11/4, Islamabad, says a press release.The ceremony held in the TMUC auditorium, was an effort to celebrate and acknowledge the hard work of graduating Law, Economics, Business, Management, Finance, Accounting, Fashion, and Social Sciences students.

Federal Minister for Planning Development and Reforms Professor Ahsan Iqbal graced the auspicious occasion as the Chief Guest while Mr. Saad Wasim Country Adviser University of LondonUoL and Mr.Waqar Shah Commercial Manager Pakistan Pearson also attended the ceremony as Guest of Honour. Parents of the graduating students, eminent figures from media, academia and industry were also amongst the distinguished guests at the ceremony.

Chief Executive Roots Millennium Schools& The Millennium University Colleges, Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq (TI), in his opening speech, congratulated the proud parents of the graduating batch while applauding the efforts of the TMUC staff and faculty.

Four of the outstanding UoL graduates, Farheen Ali Khan, Idrees Khan, Farwa Afzal, Snabil Tariq, also spoke at the occasion, sharing their extraordinary experience in pursuing an international qualification in Pakistan commending the rich academic and extracurricular opportunities they were provided at TMUC.

Federal Minister Prof. Ahsan Iqbal congratulated CEO Faisal Mushtaq on offering quality international education to the youth in Pakistan while advising the students to believe in the success of their country despite all hardships. He further added “You should have faith in the dynamic learning model of learning and unlearning…. The employers are not only looking for your degrees and diplomas they need creativity and innovation in your approach”.

Sharing his views on the occasion, Mr. Saad Waseem, stressed upon the need for UoL graduates to form linkages with the University of London fraternity to find a foothold in the global arena. While Mr.Waqar Shah stressed on the need for students to gain practical skills in order to excel in their professional pursuits.

At the end of the ceremony the honorable guests and TMUC Dean of Academics Ms.SafiaFarouqi distributed awards to the graduates, faculty and high achievers in academics and extracurricular activities from TMUC Islamabad and TMUC Bahria Springs Campuses.

The graduation ceremony reflects on the pride TMUC leadership takes in its staff, faculty and students and its commitment to develop the right set of skills, attitudes, knowledge and values within graduating millennial so that they can confidently meet the global challenges of the 21st century.