Rawalpindi-Toddlers Shine High School Murree Road Rawalpindi main campus held convocation/graduation ceremony here on Sunday. The parents and teachers had a wonderful interaction session and the mesmerising performance of class-I and class-II students spell-bounded the audience.

The ceremony started with recitation of Holy Quran and then naat was also recited by a teacher of the school, after that the teachers/parents introduction session started. Parents lauded the school administration for arranging such an important ceremony, which will bridge the gap between parents and teachers. Teachers from class-I to class-VIII came one by one and introduced themselves, informed about their style of teaching, experience in teaching, purpose behind selecting teaching as profession and how many years they had spent with the school. Ma’am Gul, who is one of the senior most teachers at school and head of class-VI was the master of the ceremony, TSHS Chairman Khalifa Asim Asghar was the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony, while Principal Miss Hameed was the guest of honour.

While sharing his views, TSHS Chairman Khalifa Asim Asghar said, “I had established school in 1985 with only one purpose and that was to provide quality education and no lust of money, check our fee structure, we had hired specialist teachers even from class-I, as I firmly believe in capacity building, if the foundation of the student is strong, he or she will automatically start to excel and higher classes.”

He further said, “We used to arrange parents/teachers meetings, funfairs, sports galas, extra-curricular activities, fund raising events for the deserving students, Pakistanis in need and also offer scholarships to needy students, while prominent personalities lectures are also arranged on regular basis to keep students and teaching faculty up to date with modern day needs, I am highly satisfied with the response of the parents and laud all the teachers for arranging such wonderful function.”

While sharing her views, Principal Hameed stress upon parents to discourage sending kids for tuitions and spent only half an hour, as she claims, “We provide best education and pay attention towards each and every student and I feel there is no need of arranging tuitions.” she further requested parents especially mothers to keep a close check on the activities of their children, the company they keep and also be very careful about handing over mobile to little kids, as mobiles misuse can inflict huge damages to kids and their future.”

Later, students of Class-I both girls and boys were conferred with medals and degrees by the chief guest Khalifa Asim and Miss Hameed, the function was concluded with sensational performances of class-I girls and boys students, which force the parents to give standing ovation.