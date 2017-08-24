Islamabad - Japan has awarded the Foreign Minister’s Commendation to Hirofumi Nagao, former Chief Executive and Managing Director of Pak Suzuki Motors Company Limited, in recognition of his significant contribution to the promotion of economic relations between Japan and Pakistan, said a statement released by the Japanese Embassy yesterday.

The Commendation Award Ceremony was held at the official residence of the Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Takashi Kurai. On behalf of the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, Kurai conferred commendation to Nagao.

The Foreign Minister’s Commendations are awarded to individuals and groups with outstanding achievements in international fields, in order to acknowledge their contributions to the promotion of friendship between Japan and other countries and areas.

Hirofumi Nagao, former Chief Executive and Managing Director of Pak Suzuki Motor Company Limited, has served as an executive of Pakistan Automobile Manufacturers Association for 9 years, during which he has been appointed its president three times.

All in all, he has worked for about 20 years in Pakistan as a representative of Pak Suzuki Motor Company Limited in his three tenures.

During his career in Pakistan, he has contributed not only to the development of Pakistan’s automobile industry but also in strengthening the overall economic relations between Japan and Pakistan through vigorous activities such as supporting Japanese companies related to the automobile industry to invest in Pakistan and improving the image of Japanese automobiles.

He has also made efforts to upgrade the business environment for foreign companies in Pakistan, through policy recommendations to the government of Pakistan. Moreover, the Corporate Social Responsibility Activities in the field of education, health, and environment, by Pak Suzuki Motor Company Limited, has been highly appreciated and well accepted in Pakistan.