Islamabad - The Islamabad High Court yesterday deferred hearing in a petition challenging the appointment of Sheikh Ansar Aziz as Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA).

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Athar Minallah conducted the hearing of the petition challenging the appointment of Sheikh Ansar as Chairman CDA and deferred the hearing till Thursday (today) as the counsel for Chairman CDA could not appear before the court due to his engagements.

The petitioners Farrukh Nawaz Bhatti moved the court through his counsel Hasnain Ibrahim Kazmi and nominated federal government through Prime Minister Secretariat, Secretary Capital Administration & Development Division (CADD), Secretary Establishment Division and Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Sheikh Anser Aziz as respondents.

The petitioner adopted in the petitions before the IHC that the Chairman CDA should be a gazetted officer and a public representative could not be appointed to this post. He said that besides Mayor Islamabad does not qualify to become part of CDA board under the rules.

He stated that Sheikh Ansar Aziz has to reply that under what authority of law he is holding the office of the Chairman CDA that is under the administrative control of the ministry of CADD as well as overall administrative control of the federal government through the Prime Minister. The petitioner said that Aziz through a notification dated September 6, 2016, was nominated as Chairman CDA. He argued that the said notification was illegal, without lawful authority, in a conflict of interest, in violation of law and principle of separation of powers.

Petitioner maintained that the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) local government Act is subservient to the CDA Act 1960. It is strange that the head of subservient institution has been appointed as a head of its superior institution.

He pointed that Sheikh Ansar Aziz was elected as Mayor and not chairman CDA. Mayor office got limited functions under the ICT local government act while CDA got more powers and the appointment of Aziz as chairman CDA is illegal.

Therefore, the petitioner prayed to the court to seek a reply from the mayor/chairman CDA that under what authority of law he is holding the office of chairman CDA. He further requested that the notification regarding appointment of Sheikh Ansar Aziz as chairman CDA may be declared illegal as well as all his functions that he performed in this capacity.