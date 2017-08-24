CTO dismisses two wardens

RAWALPINDI: Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Chaudhry Yusaf Ali Shahid has dismissed two wardens from service on the charges of keeping fake challan book and absence from duty, a police spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Similarly, the CTO also served a total of 67 traffic wardens with show-cause notices for committing departmental violations, he said.

According to him, CTO received a complaint that a traffic warden identified as Zaheer was involved in issuing fake fine tickets to the transporters in Murree sector. Taking action, he said, CTO held an inquiry against the accused warden. In the inquiry report, the traffic warden was found guilty and the CTO dismissed him from service, he said. He added CTO also dismissed another traffic warden Khalil ur Rehman on the charges of absence from duty. –Staff Reporter

Pindi entry, exit points to have E-tech system soon

RAWALPINDI: The decision has been taken to install E-Tech system on all entry and exit points of Rawalpindi. According to media reports, following the successful experience of E-tech system in Lahore, it has been decided to install this system on all entry and exit points of Rawalpindi due to security concerns.

In the first phase of this project, E-tech system has been introduced on joint check posts of army and police located on airport road, Peshawar road and Jhelum road. Sources said that three lanes have been allocated for E-tech vehicles on these check posts. Registration process of 1500 vehicles has been completed in the first phase. –Online

A dozen vehicles stolen from Taxila, Wah

WAH CANTT: Auto thieves are on loose in various parts of twin cities of Taxila and Wah after depriving residents of their vehicles. According to the official police data, around a dozen cars and motorcycles were stolen in the past two months from various residential and commercial areas of the city. The police failed to trace a single culprit. On Tuesday, a car was stolen from owner Abdul Waheed in the limits of Taxila Police station while a gang of motorcycle thieves lifted a motorcycle from Mohallah Warrian. In the FIR registered with Cantonment Police, Saqib Shahzad reported that his motorbike parked outside his house, bearing number (RIP-384), was nabbed by unknown thieves. Meanwhile, a man identified as Nisar Ahmed was deprived of 9,000 Saudi riyals by robbers in guise of law enforcement officials in the limits of Taxila Police station. Separately, three individuals of a private firm were booked by police for embezzlement of funds worth Rs 20 million. Meanwhile, a 17 year old girl was abducted by unknown persons from Wah Saddar Police station. Police have registered separate cases for each incident and started further investigation.–Staff Reporter

RCB issues notices to 275 traders

Rawalpindi (Online) - The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board has issued notices to around 275 traders for not having trading licenses.

The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board Trade License Branch conducted operations in different areas of Rawalpindi and directed the traders to submit their licenses in RCB otherwise strict action would be taken against the violators.

The RCB has permitted around 376 trade licenses while recovered around Rs1 million from them.