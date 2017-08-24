Islamabad - Federal Minister for National Health Services, Saira Afzal Tarar, said on Wednesday that Federal Cabinet has approved maximum retail prices of drugs, in accordance with Drug Pricing Policy 2015 as demanded by manufacturers.

The minister welcomed the decision of the Federal Cabinet in its meeting held on Tuesday.

This will ensure availability of new therapies for patients suffering from hepatitis C, patients on dialysis, umbilical cord infections in new born babies, vaccines for Diphtheria, Pertusis & Tetnus, Hepatitis B and several other diseases.

“The availability of new life-saving drugs will also increase competition of already available therapies in the market,” added the Minister.

“We consider access to quality and affordable drugs as the right of every Pakistani and we will continue to strive to this end,” the Minister said.

Prices of 113 new drugs had been recommended by the Drug Pricing Committee which has representation of Health Departments of all provinces, Ministry of Finance, Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan. Pharmaceutical Industry representatives also attend meetings of the committee as observers.