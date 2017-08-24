Islamabad - The National History and Literary Heritage (NHLH) Division would organise a four-day International Calligraphy Exhibition `Walqalam’, an official said on Wednesday.

The exhibition will commence from August 25. The exhibition is being arranged by NHLH Division in collaboration with Research Centre for Islamic History, Arts, and Culture (IRCICA), Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) as a part of Independence Day celebrations.

An 11-member delegation from IRCICA, comprising high officials is expected to participate in the exhibition.

Advisor to Prime Minister on NHLH, Irfan Siddiqui said that more than 100 art pieces of professional and young calligraphers from different countries would be displayed in the exhibition.

Around 43 art pieces of the calligraphers from Egypt, Morocco, Iran, Turkey, Sham, Palestine, Iraq, Tunisia, Indonesia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Spain, Britain, Thailand, Sudan and Jordan would be showcased in the exhibition.

While the art pieces of around 36 Pakistani calligraphers from different parts of the country would be displayed in the exhibition, he said.

Irfan Siddiqui said the exhibition would be continued for four days so that the art lovers can visit the exhibition, thoroughly observe the art work of the professional calligraphers and learn innovations.

A seminar titled “Fun-i-Khatati; Tahafuz aur Farogh Key Taqazey” is being arranged on August 26 where local and foreign experts will have a fruitful discussion on the ways to revive this glorious Islamic art with a renewed spirit.

Irfan Siddiqui said the upcoming International Calligraphy Exhibition will prove as a milestone toward the promotion of calligraphy and open new avenues of cooperation in the fields of Islamic history, arts and culture with other countries.

The participation of prominent calligraphers from across the country and abroad would give an opportunity to the young and professional artists to interact, share their skills and learn from each other’s experience, he added.