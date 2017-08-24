Islamabad - Pharmacy Council of Pakistan (PCP) on Wednesday decided to strictly monitor the institutions imparting pharmacy education and revision of curriculum in line with the international standards.

The stamen issued by the council said that along with regulating the pharmacy education the council will also draft roadmap to build the professional status of pharmacists and the amendment in Pharmacy Act 1967.

The meeting was held at Ministry of National Health Services Regulations & Coordination (NHS), chaired by the Council President Dr Asad Hafeez.

The Council approved 5 universities for conducting Pharm. D Program and 18 institutes of Pharmacy Technician. The Council deferred 5 universities for Pharm. D Program and 7 colleges for Pharmacy Technician Program. 2 institutes of Pharmacy Technician Program are rejected.

The Council also approved pre-inspection and inspection proformas for Pharm. D and Post Graduate Program which will be adopted for inspections of Pharmacy Institutes

PCP is the regulatory body established under Pharmacy Act 1967 to regulate pharmacy practice and education by Pharmacists and Pharmacy Technicians.

The mandate of Pharmacy Council is to protect, promote and maintain the health, safety, and well-being of patients and the public who use pharmaceutical services in Pakistan.

Saira Afzal Tarar, Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination also addressed the members of the Council in which she reiterated that her fullest support is available for the uplifting of the Pharmacy profession and she is standing firmly behind every bold decision of the Council in order to ensure quality education in Pakistan.

The Minister desired that a pool of inspectors may be developed by the Council with the mandate of inspection of Pharmacy institutes in the radius of Pakistan which will automatically stop the mushroom growth of the pharmacy schools and also raise the quality of education.

Dr Asad Hafeez, President PCP assured that the Council will use its entire means to promote and upgrade the Pharmacy education in the country. He also reiterated that the council members would work with full commitment to enhancing the capacity building of the Pharmacists who have to play an important role in this life-saving profession.