Rawalpindi - Police team of Ranyal Chowky carried out a raid on a drug den located at Ashraf Colony and allegedly set the drug dealer free after taking bribe from him, reliable sources disclosed to The Nation on Wednesday.

The notorious drug peddler has been identified as Haji Abid who is involved in selling heroin in the area, sources added.

DSP Saddar Circle, upon receiving information, held an inquiry into the matter.

According to sources, a police team of Ranyal Chowky (controlled by Police Station Saddar Bairooni) conducted a raid on a drug den being operated by Haji Abid in Liaquat Colony near Usman Ghani Mosque.

City Police Officer (CPO) Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi had ordered the police to launch the drive against drug peddlers on Chakri Road, they said.

They added that raiding party managed to take Haji Abid into custody but allegedly freed him after taking bribe.

Sources added at the time of the raid, a huge quantity of heroin was placed in a welding shop owned by Haji Abid.

DSP Saddar Circle Salim Khattak told The Nation that the matter was brought to his knowledge that a raid was carried out by the police on a drug den but the drug dealer was not arrested during the raid. He said that he has ordered an inquiry into the matter.