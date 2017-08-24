Islamabad - National Highway Authority and M/s 3M jointly organized a seminar on “Traffic Safety Awareness in Pakistan” at NHA head office on Wednesday. The aim of the seminar was to share ideas about global practices in the road safety, the need for better road safety measures and the latest technological advances made in the field of traffic safety.

Officials from NHA, representatives from the Motorway Police, the Federal Ombudsman and international road safety consultants attended the seminar.

Chairman NHA, Shahid Ashraf Tarar welcomed the participants and the distinguished guests. He stressed that there was no two opinion about the increasing importance of road safety at a time when the country was witnessing its largest ever activity of road infrastructure development in the shape of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) where projects worth over 14 billion dollars were under execution.

He said improved road connectivity had increased the importance of implementing better road safety methods in Pakistan and making human lives safer.

He said the Authority had taken several initiatives in this regard, of which the most important was the launch of National Road Safety Plan, in collaboration and cooperation of the Federal Ombudsman and other major stake holders.

The Chairman said that this event was part of the continuous effort to improve the standards of road safety.

He informed the participants that motorways were generally considered safer for travelling owing to higher road safety standards. A good example in this regard was Karachi-Hyderabad Superhighway. The highway, which was famous for frequent accidents, had hardly witnessed a major accident since its conversion to a motorway. He lauded the Motorway Police for doing a good job in ensuring that required safety measures were observed along the national highways and motorways.

Stephen Proctor, the international consultant from M/s TMS, observed that over speeding, vehicles in poor conditions, unawareness about traffic laws and their non-observance, as well as untrained drivers were the major reasons for high accident rates and resulting fatalities in Pakistan. He said identification of black spots, enhanced safety measures along most vulnerable points, greater public awareness and more strict overloading regulations would greatly help in improving road safety conditions.