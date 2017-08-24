Islamabad - The United Kingdom is sending 63 Pakistani scholars to study a one-year master’s programme in the UK, funded by Chevening programme, a British High Commission statement said yesterday. A number of the selected scholars were presented certificates, ahead of their departure to the UK, by the Acting British High Commissioner Richard Crowder, at a reception here.

The reception was well-attended by Chevening alumni, British High Commission and UK Aid officials and members of the Chevening Alumni Association of Pakistan. The scholars come from all parts of the country, and will be studying a diverse range of subjects, including governance and democracy, communication and journalism, gender studies, social development, public administration, law and human rights, finance and economics, security and counter terrorism among others, at the top universities in the UK. This year, one scholar from Pakistan has also been selected for The Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies Fellowship to undertake a six-month period of independent study and research at the Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies, focusing on the culture and civilization of Islam and all aspects of contemporary Muslim societies in the global context.

While presenting the certificates, the Acting British High Commissioner Richard Crowder said, “I congratulate the selected scholars on this fantastic achievement. 2017 marks the 70th Anniversary of UK-Pakistan relations and the Chevening Scholarship Programme is an important part of our strong relationship with Pakistan. Both the UK and Pakistan benefit from the sharing of ideas and learning that results from the Chevening Scholarship Programme.”

Crowder added, “This is an opportunity for scholars to gain knowledge from the world’s most renowned universities in the UK and experience a dynamic, vibrant and multicultural society. I urge our scholars to explore and make the best use of their time in the UK, and experience UK’s culture, heritage, landscape, and people. The new experiences and knowledge will help them make a difference to Pakistan’s future.”

One of the selected scholars Shaista Nadeem, Superintendent Police Investigation Lahore, said, “I feel honoured to be selected for the Chevening Scholarship 2017-2018. I am looking forward to a year of learning and networking and to apply my knowledge in Pakistan on my return.”

Since 1983, the Chevening Programme has sent over 1,400 scholars to study in the UK.