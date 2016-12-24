Islamabad-Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhary on Friday told the Upper House that there are almost 40,000 street lights installed in Islamabad to facilitate general public of Capital.

Replying to question in the Senate he said that approximately 50 per cent of the street lights have been switched off on alternate basis as per government Energy Conservation Policy.

However, the minister said, 5 to 10 percent of the remaining street lights are off due to various reasons including defect in cable network and transformers and shortage of store material.

The plan was also underway to convert electric street lights on solar power, he added.

Tender for supply of store materials have been opened and store materials will be shortly purchased, he said. Work plan for Rehabilitation of Street lights in various sectors was under process for tendering, he informed.

As soon as store materials is received and codal formalities of work plan be completed, the out of order street lights will be made functional and situation shall be improved considerably, he said.

Dr Tariq replying another question said that equipment worth Rs 1767.139 million have been procured and installed in various components of PIMS during 2004-16.

He further told the house that equipment has been purchased and installed through various projects during last 12 years for PIMS hospital.

Likewise, Tariq said, most of the equipments were installed about 10 to 15 years ago in FGPC and a proposal for upgrading machinery equipment at NIRM has been sent to CADD. The Federal General Hospital is a secondary care hospital and has recently purchased equipment for improving its services, he added.