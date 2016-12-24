Islamabad-Islamabad police have made comprehensive security arrangements on the occasion of Christmas and special deployment will be ensured at churches and public places.

According to the police spokesman, more than 900 policemen and FC personnel will be deployed around churches in Islamabad and foolproof security arrangements have been planned for Christmas along with special checking outside the churches.

Following decision of SSP Islamabad Mir Vais Niaz, SP (Investigations) Muhammad Ilyas conducted a meeting at Rescue 15 Centre which was attended by all SPs, SDPOs and SHOs.

It was decided to make foolproof security arrangements on this occasion.

He said that jungle areas near the churches would be completely searched while mobile eagle, falcon squads and police commandos would ensure patrolling in these areas.

The SP (Investigations) said that security duty at the public places including parks is being made more effective.

Security has been tightened at entry and exit points of the capital and special checking has been ordered for this special occasion.

He has directed all Superintendents of Police, Sub-Divisional Police Officers and Station House Officers for effective patrolling in their respective areas.

Police officials in civil dress and well-equipped policemen will also perform duties near the churches and public places.

It has been also ordered for strict action against the beggars, suspects and also to conduct effective checking of hotels and inns.