Rawalpindi-The leadership of PTI and other citizens Friday set up a hunger strike camp on Zafar ul Haq Road to protest ongoing gas load shedding.

Led by PTI City President Chaudhry Asghar, the hunger strike camp was attended by Secretary General Zaheer Awan and Qaiser Kiyani.

The protestors also chanted slogans against government and managing director and manager of SNGPL Rawalpindi Zone and asked them to end gas load shedding.

According to details, the residents of Sethi Colony, Sharjah Ground, Mohala Mehmood Ali Shah, Mohala Chah Sultan, Mohala Amar Pura, Dhoke Khaba, Dhoke Elahi Bux, National Town, Col Yusaf Colony of UC-27, Sadiqabad, Tehmasibabad, Service Road, Dhoke Chiraghdin, Rahimabad, Sir Syed Chowk, Pipe Line, Jahangir Road, Aziz Colony and Jhanda Cheechi along with PTI leadership established the hunger striker camp.

Addressing the protesters, speakers said that their areas have been facing zero gas pressure for last many days while the government was not taking notice of the situation.

They said that families could not even prepare a cup of tea or warm the water for shower in chilly weather due to gas load shedding.

They said school going children are being forced to attend classes with empty stomachs. They said majority of people belonged to poor families and could not bear alternative source of fuel.

The areas have been facing intense gas load shedding for last 10 days and had lodged complaint with all the authorities concerned but all in vein.

They demanded PM to provide the area residents with full gas pressure so that they could live peacefully during winter season.