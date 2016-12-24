Islamabad-Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) on Friday approved that notices would be served and fine amounting to Rs 5000 would be imposed on water wastage.

The session of MCI was held at Pak China Friendship Centre here on Friday. The session was presided over by Mayor Islamabad, Sheikh Anser Aziz.

Ten-point agenda including water issue, sanitation services and kiosks was presented during the meeting.

The meeting discussed sanitation services, kiosks and water issue at length; however, discussion on remaining agenda items was postponed for the next session of the MCI.

On this occasion, Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz said that due to collective efforts of all members of MCI, consolidated steps have been taken to address water shortage issue in the city.

He further added that due to less rains, not only underground water level has been decreased but water in Simly and Khanpur reservoirs has also been affected, however, these issues would be resolved with the collaboration of the residents.

He said that after holding the office of city mayor, water was among his top priorities.

The house also approved that notices would be served and fine amounting to Rs 5000 would be imposed on water wastage.

While informing the house about the steps taken to upgrade sanitation system in the city, the mayor said that solid waste management system would be evolved in the city; however, services of contractors have been hired to carryout sanitation services in the rural areas of the city.

In this context, he added, formalities are being finalized and after the period of two months, cleanliness in the rural areas would be carried out on daily basis.

While briefing the session about the 485 approved kiosks in the city, the mayor said that MCI would provide a specific design for these kiosks and would not allow any encroachment except the space allotted for the kiosk.

He further said that elected chairman should monitor sanitation, kiosks and parks in his respective union council as the powers have been delegated to the chairmen union councils.

He said, “Now it is our responsibility to ensure the provision of basic civic amenities to the residents of the city.”

While talking to media, Sheikh Anser Aziz said that during one year of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad, hurdles have been removed and now right direction has been set and a road map in this regard has been devised.

He further said that while following the road map, all longstanding issues of the residents would be resolved.