Rawalpindi-A large number of commuters were stuck in traffic jam for hours at Peshawar Road on Friday because of religious parties’ gathering and procession they took out in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).

The worst traffic jam in which many ambulances carrying patients to hospitals were also trapped paralysed the normal life in Cannt and garrison.

Though a comprehensive traffic plan was announced a day earlier yet the city district government and the city traffic police badly failed in coping with the situation.

The people protested against the city administration and demanded them not to allow any party to hold any kind of procession on roads.

According to details, massive traffic gridlocks were seen on Peshawar Road at Shalley Valley, Rafay Mall, Chuhur Chowk, Westridge, Allahabad, Misrial Road, Pirwadhai Morr, IJ Principal Road, Golra Morr and other adjoining roads because of a procession taken out in connection with Eid Milad un Nabi (SAW).

Many people opted to walk on foot to reach their destination. Adding to the traffic problems, the law enforcement agencies blocked the roads leading to the procession. The land route between Punjab and KPK was almost disconnected.

Muhammad Shabbir, a government officer told The Nation that he has been trapped in the traffic jam for last three hours and police is unable to control the traffic.

“My mother is sick and admitted in a private hospital at Golra Morr. I have to donate blood for her but traffic jam was not allowing me even to move for an inch,” he said.

Amina Bibi and Zulfiqar Ali, the pedestrians, said the government should not award NoC to any religious party for any kind of activity on road, as it puts the general public in huge trouble.

They said holding procession on main artery of the city was extremely unfair and unjustified.

Khurram, another citizen said that he has been suffering a lot in traffic jam for last three hours.

Many other passengers and commuters also protested against the negligence of CDGR bosses and demanded chief minister and prime minister to take action against them for allowing parties to organize function in the middle of the road.

A traffic warden said the traffic police have been trying its level best restore the traffic flow but all in vein.

He said tens of thousands of vehicles coming from Peshawar to Rawalpindi were struck in massive traffic jam.