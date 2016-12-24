Islamabad-Higher Education Commission (HEC) and the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) Friday inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote awareness about human rights, particularly among youth at higher education institutions in the country.

The MoU was signed by Chairman HEC Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, and Chairman NCHR Justice (Rtd) Ali Nawaz Chohan, during a ceremony held at the Commission Secretariat.

As per MoU, both sides agreed to create awareness on human rights and promote academic activities covering aspects of human rights.

Both entities decided to put joint efforts to spread knowledge on fundamental principles of human rights through publications, print and electronic media, seminars and other such activities.

It has also been decided to encourage research in different fields of human rights at higher learning institutions, particularly on rights of marginalized groups including women, children and minorities.

Chairman HEC said that educating masses on human rights is an imperative obligation and HEC fully encourages students who conduct research on those subjects that relates to welfare of our country as well as mankind as a whole. “HEC will fully support NCHR in pursuance of this noble cause,” he assured.

The chairman also stated that it is need of the hour to encourage our youth to be courteous, polite and observe ethics in daily life.

Chairman NCHR Ali Nawaz Chohan underscored the protection of human rights without discrimination of creed and caste.

“HEC and NCHR have to work in tandem to materialize these thoughts,” the chairman NCHR said.

He urged the concerned quarters to jointly resolve clashes of interpretation of ideologies on human rights.

He said that new vistas towards protection of human rights need to be opened through our education system.