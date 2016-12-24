Islamabad-Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan Friday met with the newly-elected Mayor Rawalpindi Sardar Naseem and both discussed political situation of the garrison city.

Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan suggested the mayor that there should be two plans for the solution of issues of Rawalpindi. “One plan should consist of six months and other of two years,” he said.

The Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan also assured the mayor of federal and provincial governments’ support and cooperation to resolve the problems of residents of Rawalpindi.