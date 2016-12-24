Islamabad-Press Association of Supreme Court on Friday unanimously elected Terence J Sigamony, senior staff reporter of The Nation as President of PAS.

PAS is an organisation of reporters from various TV channels, newspapers and news agency, who cover Supreme Court proceedings regularly.

The members also elected Rana Masood of Daily Jang as General Secretary, Allahdad Siddiqui of DIN TV as Senior Vice-President, Tayyab Baloch of Abtak as Vice-President, Aamir Khichi of Associated Press of Pakistan as Finance Secretary, Salahuddin Khan of Nawa-e-Waqt and Akhtar Siddiqui from daily Ummat as Joint Secretary.

Nasir Kazmi of Daily Jehan Pakistan elected Chairman Executive Committee of PAS, while Syed Sabeeh-ul-Hasnain from Daily Times, Daniyal Qureshi of Daily Ausaf, Aleem-ud-Din from Metro News, and Saif-ur-Rehman were elected opposed as member executive committee.