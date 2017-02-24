Rawalpindi - The law enforcement agencies have rounded up five suspects during a targeted operation in Dhok Ratta and shifted them to unknown location for investigation, reliable sources disclosed to The Nation on Thursday.

The detainees are said to have links with Jamat-ul-Ahrar, a faction of Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan behind the recent wave of terrorism in Pakistan, the source said.

Meanwhile, the law enforcement agencies, under first phase of Operation Rad-ul-Fassad, combed several areas of Cannt and Garrison and nabbed more than 35 suspects including 13 Afghan nationals.

The LEAs also recovered huge cache of arms and ammunitions from their possession. The combing operation was jointly conducted by Pakistan Army, Rangers, Police and Elite Force.

According to sources, the personnel of an intelligence agency raided a house located at Dhoke Ratta and picked up five suspects. The personnel of intelligence agencies also recovered a Kalashnikov and pistols from their possession, source said. They said the detainees were moved to an unknown location further interrogation.

A senior office of the intelligence agency, when contacted, confirmed the development saying the arrested persons were active members of JuA and belonged to Momand Agency.

“They are financers, facilitators and sympathisers of terrorists,” he said.

Similarly, a heavy contingent of police, Elite along with Pakistan Army troops and Rangers combed several areas of Westridge, Dhoke Hassu, Dhoke Mangtal and Bakery Chowk and taken more than 35 suspects into custody. Of 35, 13 were Afghan nationals, who were staying in Pakistan without having valid residential permit, source said. The raiding teams also seized 12 bore riffles, Kalashnikovs, bullets, cartridges, tins of beer and other stuff from the possession of the detainees.

The suspects were shifted to police stations for interrogation, a police spokesperson said.

In another move, a Civil Judge and Magistrate Shahid Hameed Chaudhry released an Afghan national on producing Afghan Citizen Card, issued by NADRA.

The Afghan national was identified as Sardar Khan, hails from Kabul, residing in Habib Colony. Irfan Afridi Advocate, an Implementing Partner of the UN Refugee Agency, appeared before the court on behalf of Sardar. He said Westridge police picked up Sardar along with two others refugees Wakeel and Muhammad Jan but case was registered against Sardar. He said two others were detained illegally.