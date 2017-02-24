Islamabad - Islamabad police on Thursday impounded 475 bikes and 24 vehicles at various police stations during checking in the city which were being driven without authentic documents, said the police.

According to details, Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Islamabad, Sajid Kiani directed for high vigilance in the city following which general hold up and checking was started in various areas.

During this special checking and general hold up, police impounded 475 bikes as well as 24 vehicles being driven without documents. Meanwhile, 90 suspects were also held during checking in various areas. SSP Islamabad Sajid Kiani has said that the purpose of this exercise is to ensure high vigilance in the city. He has also appealed the citizens to remain vigilant and inform police in case of any suspicious activity around them.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police have arrested 11 outlaws form various areas of the city and recovered a stolen vehicle, 1150 grams hashish, 10-litre liquor and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

He said Bani Gala police nabbed Rahat Sher during routine patrolling and recovered 1150 gram hashish from him. Shalimar police arrested an Afghan national Mehmud Khan for residing illegally in the country while Niolre police held Sajjad besides recovering stolen items from him. Shezad Town police arrested Shehbaz and Wajid Nazeer for having one magazine and three rounds. Shams Colony police arrested Adeel Masih for having 10 liter wine while Aabpara police arrested Altaf for possessing a stolen pickup.

Loi Bher police arrested Hamza Sarfraz, Usman and Gulshan for their alleged involvement in immoral activities. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.