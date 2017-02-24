Rawalpindi - The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) carried out operations against drug dealers in various parts of the country and recovered 6.9 tons of narcotics from their possession, informed ANF HQs spokesperson on Thursday.

The ANF also held 14 drug offenders during the operations, he said.

According to him, ANF conducted 15 operations against drug dealers in various parts of country and seized 6.625 ton hashish, 94kg heroin, 227kg opium, 9.2 kg morphine, 760 gram cocaine and 80 psychotropic tablets while arresting 14 persons including a lady and a foreign national involved in drug smuggling.

The value of the seized drugs was told to be Rs 8 billion in international market. Further, ANF also seized 148.2kg suspected chemical during the operations, he said.

He said separate cases were registered against the detainees while further investigation was underway.