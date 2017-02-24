Islamabad - Lok Virsa Mandwa Film Club will first time screen Brazilian film ‘Central Do Brasil’ on Saturday at its media centre.

It is first time that Lok Virsa is going to screen any Brazilian movie. A true road movie, the film showcases Brazil’s colourful landscapes, picturesque views of the rural hinterlands, and its people’s rich cultural traditions. Walter Carvalho, the director of photography, captures beautifully composed panoramic scenes of the country.

A 1998 Brazilian-French drama film set in Brazil. It tells the story of a young boy’s friendship with a jaded middle-aged woman. The film was adapted by Joao Emanuel Carneiro and Marcos Bernstein from a story by Walter Salles, who directed it. It features Fernanda Montenegro and Vincius de Oliveira in the major roles. The film’s title in Portuguese is the name of Rio de Janeiro’s main railway station. Montenegro’s performance earned her critical acclaim and an Academy Award for Best Actress nomination. The film itself was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film.