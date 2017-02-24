Islamabad - The Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz has directed the Director BCS to take strict action against the violators of building by-laws.

He said that Islamabad is the first city of the country which was developed according to a master plan. He said that symmetry in all segments is a main feature of the master plan and no one would be allowed to disturb the architectural grace of the city. He said that a mechanism is being devised which would ensure effective implementation of CDA building by-laws in the city.

The mayor was of the view that main purpose behind devising the mechanism is to preserve the beauty and planning of the city.

He expressed these views in a meeting to review performance of Building Control Section (BCS) Directorate of the CDA. The meeting was informed that BCS Directorate of CDA is taking action against the violators of building by-laws. During the previous week, staff of building control section issued several notices and stopped construction work being carried out in violation of CDA building by-laws.

The meeting was apprised that on the directions of the mayor, actions are being taken against the violators of building by-laws. The meeting was briefed that during previous week, three days notice for removal of violations have been served to the owner of plot number 6-D, Markaz F-10. Similarly, work on a plaza being constructed without approval was stopped. Furthermore, warning was also issued for removal of violations to the owner of a plaza in Markaz G-9. The meeting was also informed that notice has also been served for removal of violations to the owner of plot no 123 of sector I-8/3.

Anser was briefed that on the report of vigilance teams of BCS Directorate, action was taken against illegal and unauthorized construction on plot no 12-D of F-7 Markaz. He was informed that portion of walls on second floor was under construction on the said plot which was demolished with the assistance of other concerned formations of the authority. He was also informed that illegal construction of Life Style Residencia Apartments G-13 was also stopped, while violations have been removed from plot no 7-D of F-10 Markaz in addition the demolishing of two illegally-constructed bath rooms on plot no 17 of I-9 Markaz.