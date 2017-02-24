Rawalpindi - Two real brothers who were allegedly injured during an encounter with police in Quaid-i-Azam Colony died in the hospital, sources informed The Nation on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Wasim and Irfan. The police officer and the constable who also sustained bulleted injuries are said to be stable in the hospital.

The relatives of the deceased staged a massive protest against police and blocked Dhamial-Chakri Road by placing dead bodies in the middle of the road triggering a massive traffic jam.

They accused police of arresting the brothers alive and later killed them in a fake encounter.

Police also held four brothers namely Hafiz Aftab, Qasim, Naheem and Nadim of the deceased while the main accused is still at large.

According to sources, a police party headed by Station House Officer (SHO) RA Bazaar Malik Sajid carried out a raid on a house located in Quaid-e-Azam Colony on Wednesday late night to arrest one Manan, who was wanted by police in a motorcycle snatching case. Seeing police party, Manan opened firing, injuring SHO Malik Sajid and constable Shahzeb. Police also retaliated and injured two brothers Wasim and Irfan. However, Manan managed to escape from the scene, source said.

All the four injured including cops were moved to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for medical treatment. Regional Police Officer (RPO) Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja and City Police Officer (RPO) Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi also reached at hospital and inquired about the health of wounded cops.

Talking to media men, RPO said the accused of motorcycle snatching case opened firing at police from rooftop of the house when police raided to arrest him. In the firing, SHO and constable got injured, he said.

On the other hand, the relatives of the deceased placed the dead bodies on Dhamial Chakri Road and staged a protest demonstration against police. They blocked the road for all kind of traffic by burning old tyres and chanted slogans against RPO, CPO, SP Potohar Division and DSP Cannt Circle.

Talking to media men, the heirs of the deceased said police in civvies stormed into house of Manan and asked from women about his whereabouts.

They said police cops started misbehaving with women on which Wasim and Irfan resisted. They said police took them into custody and brought them out of their home where they were shot and injured by police. “Police brought the injured brothers to DHQ with delay of two hours where they died,” a relative of Manan said.

The mother of deceased demanded Chief Justice of Pakistan to take suo moto notice of the alleged fake police encounter. A police spokesperson, when contacted, said that police party was attacked by the accused when they raided the house to arrest Manan, the motorcycle snatcher.

“Police retaliated and injured the two brothers in self defence,” he said. He said the family might move for judicial inquiry into the incident if it thought it was a fake encounter.

A source revealed to The Nation that DSP Raja Taifoor, who went at protest sight, held talks with protestors and requested them to open road for traffic. He also assured the protestors that police would release two out of four detainees. The protestors did not accept the conditions of police and continued the protest. RPO and CPO were not available for their comments.